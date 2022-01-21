ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Financial Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ESS Tech and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.03%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

