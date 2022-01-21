Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

EWY stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

