Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

