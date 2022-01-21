Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.