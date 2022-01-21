Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after buying an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $250.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

