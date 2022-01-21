Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $131,000 in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ImmuCell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in ImmuCell during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmuCell by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICCC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.85 and a beta of 0.70. ImmuCell Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

