Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.26 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

