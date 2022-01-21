Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

