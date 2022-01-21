Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $367.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $335.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

