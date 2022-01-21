Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Hits $1.58 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004106 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00056062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.40 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,379.53 or 0.99950096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063380 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

