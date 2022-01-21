Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

