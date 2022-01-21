Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVH opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

