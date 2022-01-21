Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 337,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.