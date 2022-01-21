Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQUA. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.44.

AQUA opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

