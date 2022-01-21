Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.85

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and traded as low as $19.54. Evotec shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 45,093 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.