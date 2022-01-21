Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of EXAS opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

