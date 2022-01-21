Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Excellon Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

EXN opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

