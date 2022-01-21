F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.82. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.34.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.79. 714,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

