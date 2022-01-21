Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 15,300 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $33.10 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.