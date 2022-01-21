Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.