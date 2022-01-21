Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE BGS opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

