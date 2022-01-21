Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 965,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,376,000 after purchasing an additional 137,620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

