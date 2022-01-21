FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $48,372.07 and $128.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00057402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.30 or 0.07293329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.47 or 0.99758518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064681 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.