Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.99 Million

Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $13.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $68.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.13 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $88.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,702 shares of company stock worth $6,118,937 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,449. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

