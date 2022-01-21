Fear (FEAR) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $609,253.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

