FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $250.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

