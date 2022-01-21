Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,957 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $336,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after buying an additional 775,917 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $93,346,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $56,983,500,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferguson by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of FERG stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

