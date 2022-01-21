Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 390 ($5.32).
Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 247.63 ($3.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 244.53 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($7.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.68.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
