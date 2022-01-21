Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 390 ($5.32).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 247.63 ($3.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 244.53 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($7.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

