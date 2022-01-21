Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $285.78 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $285.78 million and approximately $36.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

