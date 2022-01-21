Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FEVR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,560 ($48.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,601.11 ($35.49).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,580 ($35.20) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 2,039 ($27.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($39.17). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,663.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,485.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.54.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($33.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($27,261.70).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.