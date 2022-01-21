Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,825.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FQVTF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 3,350 ($45.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $$36.07 during trading on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.