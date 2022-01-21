Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 440,786 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $55.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

