Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 478,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.