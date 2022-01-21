Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04. 1,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

