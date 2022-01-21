Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 89,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

