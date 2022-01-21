Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

