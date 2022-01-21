Financial Analysis: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CI&T and MIND C.T.I.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 9.63 $24.76 million N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.74 $5.38 million $0.28 11.46

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CI&T and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94%

Summary

CI&T beats MIND C.T.I. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

