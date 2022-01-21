Financial Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.68 $203.60 million $0.15 29.07

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.61, suggesting a potential upside of 74.60%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Athena Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

