Financial Contrast: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 9.45% 12.73% 6.48% Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51%

This table compares Boston Scientific and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.25 -$82.00 million $0.73 59.52 Profound Medical $7.30 million 27.00 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.83

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Boston Scientific and Profound Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 9 1 2.92 Profound Medical 0 0 2 1 3.33

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.51%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

