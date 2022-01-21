Financial Review: WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WNS and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.57 $102.62 million $2.29 37.38 Farfetch $1.67 billion 4.57 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -2.93

WNS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WNS and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64

WNS presently has a consensus price target of $94.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $49.64, indicating a potential upside of 129.59%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than WNS.

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.63% 18.79% 11.74% Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WNS beats Farfetch on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

