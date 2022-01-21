FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $53.35 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,949,880 coins and its circulating supply is 469,367,166 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

