First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Community has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts expect that First Community will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

