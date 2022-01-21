First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDYN opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

