First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PVH by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

