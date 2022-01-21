First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 772.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

