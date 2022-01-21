First Majestic Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

AG stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.