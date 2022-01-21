First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

