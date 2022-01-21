First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.42.

FM opened at C$35.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

