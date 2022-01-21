First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

