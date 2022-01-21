First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $123,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

